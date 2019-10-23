MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Laju by Nicole Jopek

Fashion photographer Nicole Jopek captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Laju represented by J’adore Models. In charge of styling and grooming was Milosz Pawlak.
For the story Laju is wearing pieces from Massimo Dutti, Rag & Bone, Loro Piana, Mr. P, Hugo Boss, Barena, and Zara.
Photographer: Nicole Jopek – www.nicolejopek.com
Stylist, Groomer: Milosz Pawlak – www.miloszhairstylist.co.uk
Model: Laju at Jadore Models
