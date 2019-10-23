in Kohei Takabatake, Lookbooks, Menswear, ZARA

Discover ZARA SRPLS Menswear Collection 03 Drop 02

Second Drop of Military inspired ZARA SRPLS Third Collection

Fashion Brand ZARA presented their latest military inspired collection ZARA SRPLS CLLCNT 03 DRP 02 with a new lookbook starring models Braien Vaiksaar, Simon Bornhall, Wellington Grant, Rafael Mieses, Abdulaye Niang, Eli Epperson, JaeSeok Lee, Kohei Takabatake, and Lukas Gomann.

“For decades the uniform of rebels, rockers and icons, the collection riffs on the military inspired clothes that have become part of the world’s wardrobe vernacular, made with premium material and techniques, in limited edition and with three “drops” each season.

The imperfect purity and neutral canvas of shades of white. Luxe knits with over-sized cargo pants worn with desert boot inspired sneakers or white wedge cowboy boots are the leitmotiv for this limited-edition DROP.”

The collection is available for purchase now.
