Lay Zhang Covers L’Officiel China January 2024 Issue

Rapper, singer-songwriter, dancer, actor, producer and a businessman Lay Zhang takes the cover story of L’Officiel China Magazine‘s January 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Xiao Gang. In charge of styling was Leven, with art direction from Azhuan, and production by Li Zhiming.

Zhang Yixing, known professionally as Lay Zhang or simply Lay, is a multifaceted Chinese talent born on October 7, 1991. He first became famous when he participated in Chinese television talent show “Star Academy” in 2005 and later debuted as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo and its sub-unit Exo-M in 2012.

In 2015, Zhang founded a personal agency for his solo activities and released an autobiography, “Standing Firm at 24“. The following year, he launched his first extended play (EP), “Lose Control“, achieving success on various music charts. Zhang became the first Chinese solo artist to enter the Top 25 on the Billboard 200 and the Top 5 on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.

Zhang’s musical career includes over 100 songs, 4 studio albums, and 5 EPs. He received numerous awards for his music. In 2020, he expanded his entrepreneurial pursuits by founding the Chromosome Entertainment Group, where he serves as CEO.

Recognized on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list and the CelebrityZ Top 100 Most Valuable Celebrities list, Zhang’s influence extends beyond music. In 2016, he became the first celebrity to serve as a publicity ambassador for the Communist Youth League of China in Changsha.

Zhang has also ventured into acting, with roles in films like “Ex-Files 2” (2015), “Kung Fu Yoga” (2017), “The Island” (2018), and TV shows like “The Mystic Nine” (2016) and “Empress of the Ming” (2019). His early life began in Changsha, Hunan, China, where he was born as Zhang Jiashuai. His legal name was later changed to Zhang Yixing. He displayed early talent in acting, starring in the 1998 Chinese television drama “We The People” at age six. At age nine, he participated in a Chinese television show as a fan club member of Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin, marking his first contact with the entertainment industry. His audition for SM Entertainment at 16 led to his training in South Korea and subsequent rise to fame with Exo.

Throughout his career, Zhang has been involved in various philanthropic activities, including establishing the “Zhang Yixing Arts Scholarship” and participating in public welfare projects.

Photography © Xiao Gang for L’Officiel China, read more at lofficiel.cn

