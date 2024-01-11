in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ostap Andreichik by Juan Queirolo

Photographer Juan Queirolo and stylist Álvaro Renner team up for our latest exclusive story

Juan Queirolo

The handsome Ostap Andreichik at We Love Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature lensed by fashion photographer Juan Queirolo. In charge of styling was Álvaro Renner, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Javiera Bulnes.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Ostap is wearing selected pieces from Moncler, Dior, Lanvin, Acne Studios, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, Ungaro, Burberry, Sisley, Gucci, Hermès, Loro Piana, Balenciaga, Stella McCarney, Fendi, Laura Ashley, and Prada.

Juan Queirolo
Pants LANVIN, Jacket SISLEY, Blouse GUCCI, Tie HERMÈS, Shoes JIL SANDER
Juan Queirolo
jacket PRADA, pants PRADA, shoes JIL SANDER
Juan Queirolo
shirt LANVIN, short ACNE STUDIOS
Ostap Andreichik
jacket LORO PIANA, belt BALENCIAGA, short RALPH LAUREN, hat STELLA MCCARNEY, scarf FENDI
Ostap Andreichik
shirt and pants BURBERRY, sweater RALPH LAUREN
Ostap Andreichik
towel MONCLER, dress DIOR
Ostap Andreichik
jacket JIL SANDER, short DRIES VAN NOTEN, glasses BOTTEGA VENETA

Ostap Andreichik

Photographer Juan Queirolo – @juanqueirolowork
Stylist Álvaro Renner – @alvaro.renner
Beauty Artist Javiera Bulnes – @javibulnes_makeup
Model Ostap Andreichik at We Love Models – @ostapandreichik, @welovemodels._
Special Thanks to: Photography Studio Fruta – @fruta.studio, @espaciofruta
Location Co Work Taller 1 – @cowork.taller1

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lay Zhang

Lay Zhang Covers L’Officiel China January 2024 Issue