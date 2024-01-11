MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ostap Andreichik by Juan Queirolo

The handsome Ostap Andreichik at We Love Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature lensed by fashion photographer Juan Queirolo. In charge of styling was Álvaro Renner, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Javiera Bulnes.

For the session Ostap is wearing selected pieces from Moncler, Dior, Lanvin, Acne Studios, Jil Sander, Dries Van Noten, Bottega Veneta, Ralph Lauren, Ungaro, Burberry, Sisley, Gucci, Hermès, Loro Piana, Balenciaga, Stella McCarney, Fendi, Laura Ashley, and Prada.

Photographer Juan Queirolo – @juanqueirolowork

Stylist Álvaro Renner – @alvaro.renner

Beauty Artist Javiera Bulnes – @javibulnes_makeup

Model Ostap Andreichik at We Love Models – @ostapandreichik, @welovemodels._

Special Thanks to: Photography Studio Fruta – @fruta.studio, @espaciofruta

Location Co Work Taller 1 – @cowork.taller1