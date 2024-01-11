Kuanghan Hsu, Jeremy Pope & Massimiliano Caiazzo Model Fendi

Luxury house Fendi unveiled its Spring Summer 2024 campaign starring actors Kuanghan Hsu, Jeremy Pope, and Massimiliano Caiazzo lensed by fashion photographer Bruno Staub. In charge of styling was Julian Ganio, with creative direction from Nico Vascellari. Beauty is work of hair stylists Gary Gill and Edmund Lin, and makeup artists Daniel Sallstrom and Jaime Diaz. The campaign was shot in Florence. Set design was inspired by Fendi Factory, the brand’s innovative hub for excellence in leather goods and a destination for artisans of the future.

Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, the FENDI Men’s Spring Summer 2024 collection is a tribute to the brand’s new journey and a nod to its historic roots in Florence, where Silvia’s grandmother, Adele Fendi, once honed her leather craftsmanship skills.

The collection fuses the old and the new. It symbolizes the dance between man and machine, artfully blending past traditions with futuristic visions. The designs explore the fine line between nature and innovation, blending the industrial with the handmade.

The season’s silhouettes are defined by utilitarian elegance, celebrating the ‘corporate artisan’ through sophisticated expressions of FENDI craftsmanship. The collection features a mix of cotton and leather, with patch pockets from workwear belts dispersed throughout, showcasing the literal and figurative tools of the trade. Aprons are reimagined as halter neck collared shirts and skirts, varying in length and layered over tailored pants and city shorts.

The color palette, reminiscent of the Tuscan landscape, spans a spectrum from burnt umber and terracotta to deep indigo, softened by hues of sage, limestone, and chalk. This includes summer wools and nettle fiber knitwear, dyed with natural pigments such as acacia, juniper, henna, and poppy. The collection also features raw materials like woven paper textiles, pattern-print linen, unbleached cotton drill, and luxurious fabrics like FF scarf silks, plongé, and Selleria-stitch nubuck leather.