MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Leon Morris by Stas Shanin

Photographer Stas Shanin teams up with model Leon Morris for our latest exclusive story

Leon Morris

The handsome Leon Morris at SAGE Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session and video captured and styled by fashion photographer Stas Shanin. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Viktoria Arapina.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Leon is wearing selected pieces from HUGO BOSS, H&M, Prada, and Berska.


Leon Morris

Leon Morris

Leon Morris

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Stas Shanin

Photographer, Stylist: Stas Shanin – @shhhssssssh
Hair & Makeup Artist: Viktoria Arapina – @viktoriaaldie
Model: Leon Morris at SAGE Management – @brillantejefe
Location: Tallinn

