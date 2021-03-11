MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Leon Morris by Stas Shanin

The handsome Leon Morris at SAGE Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session and video captured and styled by fashion photographer Stas Shanin. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Viktoria Arapina.

For the story Leon is wearing selected pieces from HUGO BOSS, H&M, Prada, and Berska.





Photographer, Stylist: Stas Shanin – @shhhssssssh

Hair & Makeup Artist: Viktoria Arapina – @viktoriaaldie

Model: Leon Morris at SAGE Management – @brillantejefe

Location: Tallinn