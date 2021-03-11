MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Leon Morris by Stas Shanin

The handsome Leon Morris at SAGE Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session and video captured and styled by fashion photographer Stas Shanin. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Viktoria Arapina.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Leon is wearing selected pieces from HUGO BOSS, H&M, Prada, and Berska.
Photographer, Stylist: Stas Shanin – @shhhssssssh
Hair & Makeup Artist: Viktoria Arapina – @viktoriaaldie
Model: Leon Morris at SAGE Management – @brillantejefe
Location: Tallinn