in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear

LOOKBOOK: MAISON KITSUNÉ Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

With FW21 Collection, Maison Kitsuné brings modern and comfortable looks

MAISON KITSUNÉ
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie

Discover MAISON KITSUNÉ Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Diogo Gomes, Grégory Fitzgibbon, Ji Seok, and Malena Tafel lensed by fashion photographer Arnaud Lajeunie. In charge of styling was Charlotte Collet, with set design from Rémy Brière, and casting direction by Nicolas Bianciotto. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, and makeup artist Carole Colombani.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

MAISON KITSUNÉ
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
MAISON KITSUNÉ
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie

MAISON KITSUNÉ continued their guest designer series, this time they collaborated with Belgian designers Oriane Leclercq and Lucas Sponchiado. The collection was inspired by music – the world of recording studios, technological software, sound waves – and it explores the visual representation of sound. The collection brings modern and comfortable looks.

Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie
Arnaud Lajeunie
©MAISON KITSUNÉ, Photography by Arnaud Lajeunie

collectionsFW21LookbooksMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Klose

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Alex Klose by Dietmar Herbert