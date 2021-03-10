LOOKBOOK: MAISON KITSUNÉ Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover MAISON KITSUNÉ Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection presented with a lookbook featuring models Diogo Gomes, Grégory Fitzgibbon, Ji Seok, and Malena Tafel lensed by fashion photographer Arnaud Lajeunie. In charge of styling was Charlotte Collet, with set design from Rémy Brière, and casting direction by Nicolas Bianciotto. Beauty is work of hair stylist Ramona Eschbach, and makeup artist Carole Colombani.

MAISON KITSUNÉ continued their guest designer series, this time they collaborated with Belgian designers Oriane Leclercq and Lucas Sponchiado. The collection was inspired by music – the world of recording studios, technological software, sound waves – and it explores the visual representation of sound. The collection brings modern and comfortable looks.