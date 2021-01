Mateusz Chmielewski by Aldona Karczmarczyk for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Mateusz Chmielewski at Uncover Models stars in In Ruins story captured for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Winter 2020.21 edition by fashion photographer Aldona Karczmarczyk at Van Dorsen Artists. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Kasia Olkowska.

In charge of styling was Marcin Brylski, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Boss, Tomasz Ossolinski, Givenchy, Lanvin, Hermes, Simone Rocha, Ermenegildo Zegna, MMC Studio, Ann Demeulemeester, Cos, DKNY, Dr. Martens, Weekday, Mariusz Przybylski, Paul Smith, Bytom, and Marni.





Photographer ALDONA KARCZMARCZYK at Van Dorsen Artists – @aldona

Stylist MARCIN BRYLSKI – @marcinbrylski

Beauty artist KASIA OLKOWSKA – @olkowskabeauty

Model MATEUSZ CHMIELEWSKI at Uncover Models (Warsaw) – @mateusz__chmielewski

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL