Contemporary Life: PRADA Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Models Ruben De Baecke, Sin Seungmo, Lamine Niang, Haroon Sherzad, and Adrien Smarts star in Prada‘s Spring Summer 2021 campaign captured by hundreds of cameras, circling models in 360-degrees, simultaneously capture a multitude of views. In charge of creative direction was Ferdinando Verderi, with styling from Olivier Rizzo, and casting direction by Ashley Brokaw. Beauty is work of hair stylist Anthony Turner, and makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath.

“Contemporary life is shaped by technology. It has radically redefined our perspective on ourselves, and through that our collective perspective, on humanity. The Spring Summer 2021 Prada campaign, documenting the first collection created in collaboration by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons, explores these realities of living today – a reality echoed by fashion, visions of which have been uniquely framed by and mediated through technology during the past year. A reflection of a creative dynamic.” – from Prada.