MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matthew Johnson by Pat Supsiri

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
26 Shares

Matthew Johnson

Fashion photographer Pat Supsiri shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Matthew Johnson represented by IMG Models Australia. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Chisato Chris Arai.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story captured at Ovolo 1888 Hotel in Sydney, Matthew is wearing selected pieces from MJ Bale, Calibre, and Levi’s. Discover more of the session below:


Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Matthew Johnson

Model: Matthew Johnson at IMG Models Australia
Grooming & Hair: Chisato Chris Arai
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
Location: Ovolo 1888 Hotel, Sydney

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link