MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matthew Johnson by Pat Supsiri
Fashion photographer Pat Supsiri shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his latest session featuring the handsome Matthew Johnson represented by IMG Models Australia. In charge of hair styling and grooming was beauty artist Chisato Chris Arai.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story captured at Ovolo 1888 Hotel in Sydney, Matthew is wearing selected pieces from MJ Bale, Calibre, and Levi’s. Discover more of the session below:
Model: Matthew Johnson at IMG Models Australia
Grooming & Hair: Chisato Chris Arai
Photographer: Pat Supsiri – @patsupsiri
Location: Ovolo 1888 Hotel, Sydney