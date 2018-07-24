Piero Mendez & Edoardo Sebastianelli for Salvatore Ferragamo FW18

Pin 26 Shares

Fashion photographer Harley Weir captured Salvatore Ferragamo‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Piero Mendez, Edoardo Sebastianelli, Stella Tennant, Shanelle Nyasiase, Rianne Van Rompaey, and Xiao Wen Ju. In charge of creative direction was Paul Andrew, with styling from Jodie Barnes, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jimmy Paul, and makeup artist Thomas De Kluyver. Agency Laird+Partners.

“Suffused by a dynamic and diverse new spirit, a peerlessly exquisite historical Italian house suddenly echoes with life, laughter and youth again. For Autumn Winter 2018 Salvatore Ferragamo presents neither one Ferragamo woman, nor one Ferragamo man – instead inviting a broad community of models to reflect the glorious multiplicity of today in a patchwork of characters under the creative direction of Paul Andrew.“



