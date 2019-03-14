MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Max Taggart by Hannes van der Merwe

Max Taggart

Fashion photographer Hannes van der Merwe captured Hello Sailor! story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Max Taggart represented by Richard’s International Model Management. In charge of styling was Sarah D’Arcey, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Carla Sahagun.

For the session Max is wearing selected pieces from French Connection, Gap, Aldo, Steve Madden, Levi’s, Banana Republic, J Crew, Zara, Tiger of Sweden, Armani, H&M, and Massimo Dutti. Discover more of the story below:


Shirt: Levi’s
Sweater: Banana Republic
Pants, Belt: J Crew
Hat: Vintage

Jacket: Zara
Sweater: J Crew
Pants: Tiger of Sweden
Pocket Square: Armani
Hat: Vintage

Jacket: Vintage
Pants: J Crew
Scarf: Zara
Sweater: Levi’s
Hat: French Connection

Sweater: Banana Republic
Hat: H&M
Scarf: Armani

Hat: Vintage
Pants: Gap
Shirt: Massimo Dutti

Shirt: French Connection
Pants: Gap
Shades: Aldo
Scarf: Vintage
Shoes: Steve Madden

Jacket: Zara
Sweater: J Crew
Pants: Tiger of Sweden
Pocket Square: Armani
Hat: Vintage

Sweater: Banana Republic
Hat: H&M
Scarf: Armani

Shirt: French Connection
Pants: Gap
Shades: Aldo
Scarf: Vintage
Shoes: Steve Madden

Shirt: French Connection
Pants: Gap
Shades: Aldo
Scarf: Vintage
Shoes: Steve Madden

Sweater: Banana Republic
Hat: H&M
Scarf: Armani

Shirt: Levi’s
Sweater: Banana Republic
Pants, Belt: J Crew
Hat: Vintage

Photographer/Creative Director/Photo Editor: Hannes van der Merwe – www.hannesphoto.com
Stylist: Sarah D’Arcey
Hair & Makeup Artist: Carla Sahagun
Model: Max Taggart at Richard’s International Model Management

