Supermodel Mark Vanderloo teams up with his son Mark Vanderloo Junior for a homage story to Fatherhood captured for Massimo Dutti‘s Paper‘s 36 edition by fashion photography duo Hunter & Gatti. Production is work of Lighthouse Photographers Agency.





Photography Hunter & Gatti for Massimo Dutti.

