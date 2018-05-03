MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Milos Drago by Marie Simonova

Milos Drago

The handsome Milos Drago at Q Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Marie Simonova. In charge of styling was Guvanch Agajumayev, who for the story selected pieces from WarDog, Maxine Hernandez, Taller Serra, Malaika, Saku, Defyant, Sosken Studios, and Emporio Armani.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Discover more of the session below:


Milos Drago

On the left
leggins: Malaika
coat and T-shirt: stylist’s own
On the right
jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez

Milos Drago

jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez

Milos Drago

On the left
jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku
On the right
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Defyant
jacket: stylist’s own

Milos Drago

top: WarDog

Milos Drago

jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku

Milos Drago

jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Sosken Studios

Milos Drago

On the left
jacket and pants: Sosken Studios
On the right
Underwear: Emporio Armani

Milos Drago

leggins: Malaika
jacket and top: stylist’s own

Milos Drago

top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Defyant
jacket: stylist’s own

Milos Drago

On the left
jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku
On the right
top: WarDog
pants: Maxine Hernandez
hat: Taller Serra
shoes: stylist’s own

Milos Drago

Underwear: Emporio Armani

Milos Drago

On the left
jacket and pants: Sosken Studios
On the right
jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Sosken Studios

Milos Drago

jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Sosken Studios

Milos Drago

jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku

Milos Drago

leggins: Malaika
coat and T-shirt: stylist’s own

Model: Milos Drago at Q Model Management
Stylist: Guvanch Agajumayev
Photographer: Marie Simonova – www.simonova.photo
MonaLiza Studios New York

