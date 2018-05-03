MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Milos Drago by Marie Simonova
The handsome Milos Drago at Q Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Marie Simonova. In charge of styling was Guvanch Agajumayev, who for the story selected pieces from WarDog, Maxine Hernandez, Taller Serra, Malaika, Saku, Defyant, Sosken Studios, and Emporio Armani.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
On the left
leggins: Malaika
coat and T-shirt: stylist’s own
On the right
jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
On the left
jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku
On the right
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Defyant
jacket: stylist’s own
top: WarDog
jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku
jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Sosken Studios
On the left
jacket and pants: Sosken Studios
On the right
Underwear: Emporio Armani
leggins: Malaika
jacket and top: stylist’s own
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Defyant
jacket: stylist’s own
On the left
jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku
On the right
top: WarDog
pants: Maxine Hernandez
hat: Taller Serra
shoes: stylist’s own
Underwear: Emporio Armani
On the left
jacket and pants: Sosken Studios
On the right
jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Sosken Studios
jacket: WarDog
top: Maxine Hernandez
pants: Sosken Studios
jacket: stylist’s own
pants: Saku
leggins: Malaika
coat and T-shirt: stylist’s own
Model: Milos Drago at Q Model Management
Stylist: Guvanch Agajumayev
Photographer: Marie Simonova – www.simonova.photo
MonaLiza Studios New York
