Benno Bulang & Reuben Chapman Model Valentino Men Pre-Fall 2018 Collection

Discover Valentino Men‘s Pre-Fall 2018 lookbook featuring models Benno Bulang and Reuben Chapman captured by fashion photographer Paolo Di Lucente. Beauty is work of hair stylist Alessandro Rebecchi, and makeup artist Arianna Campa.

“A reflective world where individualism reins. Strictly monochrome #VLTN looks and accessories clashes with the frescoed ceilings of a baroque palazzo. Free associations that give meaning to a new uniform. Break the rules, a new #VLTN men’s Collection is going to change the way you wear a logo“

For more images + video continue below:





