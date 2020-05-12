in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matsvei, Jakub, Aleksandras & Franek by Jacek Szopik

Photographer Jacek Szopik and stylist Michał Wójciak team up for our latest exclusive story

Jacek Szopik

Fashion photographer Jacek Szopik captured our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Matsvei, Jakub, Aleksandras, and Franek at Chili Models. In charge of styling was Michał Wójciak, with grooming from beauty artist Michał Piłatowski.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story models are wearing selected pieces from DOOM 3K, Eytys, Acne Studios, Michał Wójciak, Levis, Vasuma Eyewear, and Anna Walicka.


Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Jacek Szopik

Photographer: Jacek Szopik – @jacekszopik
Stylist: Michał Wójciak
Groomer: Michał Piłatowski
Models: Matsvei, Jakub, Aleksandras, Franek at Chili Models

exclusiveFresh FacesNew GuysPortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

3 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Zhu Yilong

Zhu Yilong is the Cover Star of T Magazine China May 2020 Issue
BURBERRY

LOOKBOOK: BURBERRY Pre-Fall 2020 Collection