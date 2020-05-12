MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Matsvei, Jakub, Aleksandras & Franek by Jacek Szopik

Fashion photographer Jacek Szopik captured our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring Matsvei, Jakub, Aleksandras, and Franek at Chili Models. In charge of styling was Michał Wójciak, with grooming from beauty artist Michał Piłatowski.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story models are wearing selected pieces from DOOM 3K, Eytys, Acne Studios, Michał Wójciak, Levis, Vasuma Eyewear, and Anna Walicka.
Photographer: Jacek Szopik – @jacekszopik
Stylist: Michał Wójciak
Groomer: Michał Piłatowski
Models: Matsvei, Jakub, Aleksandras, Franek at Chili Models