LOOKBOOK: BURBERRY Pre-Fall 2020 Collection

Models Kristians Jakovlevs and Reece Nelson star in Burberry Pre-Fall 2020 lookbook

BURBERRY
©Burberry, Photography by Danko Steiner

Fashion photographer Danko Steiner captured Burberry‘s Pre-Fall 2020 menswear lookbook featuring models Kristians Jakovlevs and Reece Nelson. In charge of styling was Ana Steiner.

