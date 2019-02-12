MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Noah Teicher by Alena Sazonova
Fashion photographer Alena Sazonova shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session titled Personal Space featuring the handsome Noah Teicher represented by DT Model Management. In charge of styling was Ronald Gravesande, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Kristina Curtis.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Noah s wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Missoni, Ralph Lauren, Topman, Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta, Neil Barrett, Scotch and Soda, Marni,A.P.C, Georgio Armani, Alexander Wang, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Theory, and 2XIST.
Shirt: Vivienne Westwood
Sweater: Calvin Klein
Pants: Bottega Veneta
Shirt: Topman
Pants: Neil Barrett
Sweater: Scotch and Soda
Shoes: Marni
Sweater: Topman
Shirt: A.P.C.
Pants: Georgio Armani
T-shirt: Alexander Wang
Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Pants: Etro
Short sleeve shirt: Topman
Long sleeve shirt: Theory
Pants: Bottega Veneta
Underwear: 2XIST
Coat: Missoni
Sweater: Ralph Lauren
Pants: Topman
Shoes: Karl Lagerfeld
Photographer: Alena Sazonova – www.alenasaz.com
Stylist: Ronald Gravesande
Hair & Makeup Artist: Kristina Curtis
Model: Noah Teicher at DT Model Management
