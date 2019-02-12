MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Noah Teicher by Alena Sazonova

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
40 Shares

Noah Teicher

Fashion photographer Alena Sazonova shares exclusively with MMSCENE STYLE STORIES her latest session titled Personal Space featuring the handsome Noah Teicher represented by DT Model Management. In charge of styling was Ronald Gravesande, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Kristina Curtis.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Noah s wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Missoni, Ralph Lauren, Topman, Karl Lagerfeld, Vivienne Westwood, Calvin Klein, Bottega Veneta, Neil Barrett, Scotch and Soda, Marni,A.P.C, Georgio Armani, Alexander Wang, Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Theory, and 2XIST.


Noah Teicher

Shirt: Vivienne Westwood
Sweater: Calvin Klein
Pants: Bottega Veneta

Noah Teicher

Shirt: Topman
Pants: Neil Barrett
Sweater: Scotch and Soda
Shoes: Marni

Noah Teicher

Sweater: Topman
Shirt: A.P.C.
Pants: Georgio Armani

Noah Teicher

T-shirt: Alexander Wang
Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Pants: Etro

Noah Teicher

Short sleeve shirt: Topman
Long sleeve shirt: Theory
Pants: Bottega Veneta

Noah Teicher

Underwear: 2XIST

Noah Teicher

Coat: Missoni
Sweater: Ralph Lauren
Pants: Topman
Shoes: Karl Lagerfeld

Noah Teicher

Shirt: Vivienne Westwood
Sweater: Calvin Klein
Pants: Bottega Veneta

Noah Teicher

Shirt: Topman
Pants: Neil Barrett
Sweater: Scotch and Soda
Shoes: Marni

Noah Teicher

Sweater: Topman
Shirt: A.P.C.
Pants: Georgio Armani

Noah Teicher

T-shirt: Alexander Wang
Shirt: Dolce & Gabbana
Pants: Etro

Noah Teicher

Short sleeve shirt: Topman
Long sleeve shirt: Theory
Pants: Bottega Veneta

Noah Teicher

Photographer: Alena Sazonova – www.alenasaz.com
Stylist: Ronald Gravesande
Hair & Makeup Artist: Kristina Curtis
Model: Noah Teicher at DT Model Management

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items