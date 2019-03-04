MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Aidan Burn by Chris Fucile
The handsome Aidan Burns at Wilhelmina Models stars in Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Chris Fucile. In charge of styling was R Cole Stevens. Assistance by Hallie Bernhoft.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Aidan is wearing selected pieces from Topman, La Société x Saguaro, Stella McCartney, J Crew, Hunter, J. Lindeberg, Zadig & Voltaire, Club Monaco, Dsquared, Lucky Brand, Vintage Boot Company, Kenzo, GH Bass, Hardy Amies, Maison Margiela, Acne Studios, Balenciaga, Kangol, and Moschino.
Discover more of the story below:
Jacket: J. Lindeberg
Cardigan: Zadig & Voltaire
Tank Top: Club Monaco
Pants: Dsquared
Socks: Lucky Brand
Boots: Vintage Boot Company
Blaze: Maison Margiela
Tank Top: Acne Studios
Pants: Balenciaga
Belt: Stylist’s Own
Boots: Hunter
Coat: Topman
Vest: Kenzo
Pants: Valentino
Shoes: GH Bass
Scarf: Hardy Amies
Beret: Kangol
Coat: Moschino
Hat: Stylist’s Own
Coat: Topman
Cardigan: La Société x Saguaro
Shorts: Stella McCartney
Socks: J Crew
Boots: Hunter
Photographer, Creative Director: Chris Fucile – @chrisfucilephotography
Wardrobe Stylist: R Cole Stevens
Model: Aidan Burns at Wilhelmina Models
Assistant: Hallie Bernhoft
