MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dorien Olsen by Dubois Rene

The handsome Dorien Olsen at DT Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Dubois Rene. In charge of styling was Courtney LeDay, assisted by Sarah Ghazal.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Dorien is wearing selected pieces from Supreme, Nike, Halston, Yves Saint Laurent, David Yurman, ASOS, Zara, H&M, Louis Vuitton, and Live Wire.
Shirt – Custom Made
Turtleneck – Zara
Pants – H&M
Suit – ASOS
Pants – Zara
Suit – Vintage Live Wire
Scarf – Louis Vuitton
Suit – Vintage Halston
Underwear – Supreme
Socks – Nike
Shirt – Custom Made
Suit – Vintage Live Wire
Scarf – Louis Vuitton
Suit- ASOS
Suit – Vintage Live Wire
Photographer Dubois Rene – www.duboisrene.com
Stylist Courtney LeDay
Model Dorien Olsen at DT Model Management
Stylist Assistant Sarah Ghazal
Location Los Angeles,CA at Li Media Studio