MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Dorien Olsen by Dubois Rene

Photographer Dubois Rene captured the handsome Dorien Olsen for our latest exclusive story

Dorien Olsen
Suit – Vintage Halston
Underwear – Supreme
Socks – Nike
Chain – Stylist Own
Bracelet – Yves Saint Laurent
Rings – David Yurman

The handsome Dorien Olsen at DT Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Dubois Rene. In charge of styling was Courtney LeDay, assisted by Sarah Ghazal.

For the story Dorien is wearing selected pieces from Supreme, Nike, Halston, Yves Saint Laurent, David Yurman, ASOS, Zara, H&M, Louis Vuitton, and Live Wire.


Dorien Olsen

Shirt – Custom Made
Turtleneck – Zara
Pants – H&M

Dorien Olsen

Suit – ASOS
Chain – Stylist Own
Bracelet – Yves Saint Laurent
Rings – David Yurman

Dorien Olsen

Pants – Zara
Chain – Stylist Own
Bracelet – Yves Saint Laurent
Rings – David Yurman

Dorien Olsen

Suit – Vintage Live Wire

Dorien Olsen

Scarf – Louis Vuitton

Dorien Olsen

Suit – Vintage Halston
Underwear – Supreme
Socks – Nike
Chain – Stylist Own
Bracelet – Yves Saint Laurent
Rings – David Yurman

Dorien Olsen

Shirt – Custom Made
Turtleneck – Zara
Pants – H&M

Dorien Olsen

Suit – Vintage Live Wire

Dorien Olsen

Scarf – Louis Vuitton

Dorien Olsen

Suit- ASOS
Chain – Stylist Own
Bracelet – Yves Saint Laurent
Rings – David Yurman

Dorien Olsen

Suit – Vintage Live Wire

Photographer Dubois Rene – www.duboisrene.com
Stylist Courtney LeDay
Model Dorien Olsen at DT Model Management
Stylist Assistant Sarah Ghazal
Location Los Angeles,CA at Li Media Studio

