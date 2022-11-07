in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTAITS: Nomada by Sergio Rome

Discover our latest exclusive story starring new face Sebastian Díaz Ayala lensed by Sergio Rome

TTAG‘s fresh face Sebastian Díaz Ayala stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled Nomada captured by fashion photographer Sergio Rome. In charge of styling and art direction was Fabrizio Ricciardi.

Becoming free is learning about yourself; the scared and the insecure, the brilliant and the bold. Embrace both and the journey is yours and yours alone. No longer are you following another’s directions and your path and purpose will present themselves. Only then might you find another wandering soul doing the same thing, who can walk with you but on their own journey. All of a sudden you might find a shared passion and a wrinkled map on the trail that makes sense. – Riitta Klint

Photographer: Sergio Rome – @rome90s
Art Director, Stylist: Fabrizio Ricciardi
Model: Sebastian Díaz Ayala at TTAG
Accessories: Lodo Mens – @lodo.mens

