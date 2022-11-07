Zinedine Zidane and Lucas Puig Pose for PALACE x Y-3 Collection

London based streetwear label PALACE has joined forces with adidas‘ and Yohji Yamamoto‘s Y-3 for a brand new collection of apparel, accessories and footwear. Inspired by Y-3’s archival pieces, the collection fuses Palace’s aesthetic with adidas’ classic silhouettes. The campaign was captured by Jack Davison and styled by Robbie Spencer. The stars of the campaign are former soccer player Zinedine Zidan and skateboarder Lucas Puig.

The new Y-3 and Palace collaboration will be available for purchase from November 11 on Palace’s website and retail stores alongside the adidas Confirmed app.