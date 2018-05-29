MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oliver by Filip Koludrovic

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Filip Koludrovic

Fashion photographer Filip Koludrovic captured and styled the stunning Oliver Vuckovic for the latest  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Grooming is work of Zara Hrvatin.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Oliver is wearing pieces from Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Philipp Plein, Jil Sander and more.

Discover more of the session below:

Filip Koludrovic Jacket TOMO RICOV
Coat BUGATTI

Filip Koludrovic Shirt – GANT
T- shirt – NIKE
Sunglasses – TOM FORD
trousers – H&M

Shirt REPLAY
Sunglasses ARMANI

Hat VINTAGE
Shirt HUGO BOSS
trousers TOM TAILOR

Sunglasses ARMANI
T shirt PHILIPP PLEIN
trousers JIL SANDER
Jacket MUSTANG JEANS

Shirt ADIDAS
Glasses JUST CAVALLI
trousers JIL SANDER

kosulja H&M

coat vintage

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link