MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oliver by Filip Koludrovic
Fashion photographer Filip Koludrovic captured and styled the stunning Oliver Vuckovic for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Grooming is work of Zara Hrvatin.
For the story Oliver is wearing pieces from Hugo Boss, Tom Ford, Philipp Plein, Jil Sander and more.
Jacket TOMO RICOV
Coat BUGATTI
Shirt – GANT
T- shirt – NIKE
Sunglasses – TOM FORD
trousers – H&M
Shirt REPLAY
Sunglasses ARMANI
Hat VINTAGE
Shirt HUGO BOSS
trousers TOM TAILOR
Sunglasses ARMANI
T shirt PHILIPP PLEIN
trousers JIL SANDER
Jacket MUSTANG JEANS
Shirt ADIDAS
Glasses JUST CAVALLI
trousers JIL SANDER
