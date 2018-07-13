Henry Cavill Stars in GQ Australia August 2018 Cover Story

Superman star Henry Cavill takes the cover story of GQ Australia‘s August 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Buzz White. In charge of styling was Olivia Harding.

“Tom has got this incredible energy. He’s very charming and very engaging. He will remember details of your first meeting which you don’t remember. You’re person number 600 that he met that day, but he’ll remember your dog’s name and that your brother was unwell that day.” – Cavill for GQ Australia on working with Tom Cruise

“Back in the day, you could kind of ignore it. Now, with Instagram and all that, if you’re just going through your feed. It’s like, ‘Oh, that’s me looking bad, me looking bad, me looking bad’. You try to ignore it, and you skim past it, but we’re not all feeling amazing about ourselves at all times. ‘That looks like a bad one… ooh, God it is a bad one. Do I really look like that? Are you sure? There’s four photos and I look really bad in all of them’. Because I was a chubby kid. It’s definitely something which does play with your head. That’s probably the worst part of it. Your head can be messed with. But it’s down to me to deal with that.” – Cavill for GQ Australia, on insecurities.



