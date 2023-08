The handsome Omer represented by Brick Models updates his portfolio with the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Ori Paul Levi. In charge of styling was Ilai Dov, with hair styling and grooming from beauty artist Marom Tal Winshenk.

Discover more of the story below:

Photographer: Ori Paul Levi – @oriocreams

Stylist: Ilai Dov – @ilaidov

Beauty Artist: Marom Tal Winshenk – @maromtw

Model: Omer at Brick Models