K-pop superstar and BTS Member Kim Taehyung professionally known as V takes the cover of Arena Homme+ Korea Magazine‘s September 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hong Jang Hyun. In charge of creative direction and styling was Helga Burrill, with fashion direction from Choi Taekyung, and styling by Kim Yejin. Hair styling is work of Choi Mujin, with makeup from beauty artist Ahn Sunghee. For the covers V is wearing selected pieces from Celine by Hedi Slimane.

Kim Taehyung has officially confirmed his first solo album, titled Layover that will be released on September 8th, 2023. The album features 6 tracks: 1. Rainy Days – V’s vocals blend beautifully with the calming rhythm of raindrops and ambient sounds in this song, establishing a profound connection with the listeners; 2. Blue – A tribute to old R&B, reinterpreted with contemporary components that give the song a distinct flavor; 3. Love Me Again – A light and appealing R&B melody with a lasting allure. In this piece, V’s unmistakable baritone takes center stage; 4. Slow Dancing – The focus track of the album, a ’70s romantic soul-inspired tune that exudes a comfortable and unconstrained sensation; 5. For Us – A pop-infused R&B single that perfectly encapsulates the album’s soul. It serves as a climax, generating deep emotions with V’s vocal skills and distinct lyrics; 6. Slow Dancing (Piano Version) – A piano rendition of the main tune Slow Dancing, adding a different charm to the original, included as an extra treat.

Photography © Hong Jang Hyun for Arena Homme+ Korea, read more at arenakorea.com