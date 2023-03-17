Park Hyung Sik is the Cover Star of Elle Men Singapore Issue 04

South Korean actor Park Hyung Sik takes the cover story of Elle Men Singapore Magazine‘s fourth edition lensed by fashion photographer Kim Yeon Jun. In charge of styling was Lee Yoo Kyung, with fashion direction from Jenine Oh, and floral design by Ha Soo Min. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lee Hye Young, and makeup artist Lee Ji Young. For the session Park Hyung Sik is wearing selected pieces from top brand such as Bottega Veneta, Fred Paris, Valentino, Emporio Armani, Dolce & Gabbana, Dior Men, and Hermès.

I like challenges. I personally don’t like to settle. So, this desire for challenge fuels my growth, and I’m not exactly the type to be afraid of failure. That’s why I want to continue my career as an actor, trying out different genres and projects. – Park Hyung-sik

Photography © Kim Yeon Jun for Elle Men Singapore, read more at elle.com.sg