DANSHAN Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion brand DANSHAN presented its Fall Winter 2023 Collection that celebrates the spirit of exploration, adventure and striving for something greater. The collection pay tribute to those who are brave enough to leaving everything they know behind in search of the unattainable. It explores the fragility of life and mortality, and shows respect for the experiences and scars acquired during our personal journeys. Model Amadeo Grosman at Linden Staub stars in the lookbook captured by fashion photographer Elena Cremona. In charge of styling was Mirko Pedone, with casting direction from Nico Carmandaye. Beauty is work of hair stylist Shunsuke Meguro at Future Rep, and makeup artist Claire Urquhart.

