Discover adidas x Gucci Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Sportswear house adidas presented their Spring Summer 2023 Collection in partnership with Gucci. For the adidas x Gucci collection, the brands prepared a variety of pattern-heavy bucket hats, purses, and elevated baseball caps for the accessories section. The pink nylon quarter zip with co-branded hits and coordinating shorts, the full monogram green tracksuit, the blue velour jacket and pants, and a variety of graphic adidas x Gucci graphic tees are standouts from the collection.

With the Spring Summer 2023 Collection, 11 new shoe types have been produced. The adidas Gazelle is back in four new designs, including versions in gray, black, blue, and green. Each of these new iterations has been enhanced with the Gucci monogram pattern. The adidas ZX 8000 is also given a Gucci makeover in four variations, one of which pays homage to the original “Aqua” version of the shoe. Three semi-chunky slides with black/white, brown, and transparent makeups complete the lineup.

Discover the Spring Summer 2023 adidas x Gucci collection: