MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Pau Aresté by Jose Martinez

The handsome Pau Aresté stars in No Rules story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Jose Martinez. In charge of styling was Joel Escalonilla.

For the session Pau is wearing selected pieces from Calvin Klein, Emidio Tucci, Bolaño, Champion, Diesel, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, BDG, and Urban Outfitters.





Shirt EMIDIO TUCCI

T-shirt BOLAÑO

T-shirt CHAMPION

Trousers DIESEL

Shirt LACOSTE

Tie HUGO BOSS

Trousers BURBERRY

Vest TOMMY HILFIGER

Shirt CALVIN KLEIN

T-Shirt TOMMY HILFIGER

Shirt BDG

T-shirt URBAN OUTFITTERS

Shirt LACOSTE

Jeans CALVIN KLEIN

Photographer Jose Martinez – www.josemartinezphoto.es

Stylist Joel Escalonilla

Model: Pau Aresté