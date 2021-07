Perspective Dissipation by Stephie Ronget Devred for MMSCENE Magazine

Models Ollie Dixon at Anti Agency and Harry Westcott at Select Management star in Perspective Dissipation story captured by fashion photographer Stephie Ronget Devred for MMSCENE Magazine‘s Summer 2021 edition. In charge of styling was Letizia Maria Allodi, with set design from Kiara Gourlay, and casting direction by Lucia Miterli. Beauty is work of hair stylist Marta Martineau, and makeup artist Yoi Wan Kong. Metal work by Gribaudi Plytas, darkroom Moderne Lab. Photography assistance by Mario Bertieri.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Tolu Coker, Wrangler, Catherine Marche, Alan Crocetti, Fiorucci, Roker, Christoph Ritter Studio, Y/Project, Ara Vartanian, Theo, Daniel Crabtree, Falke, Grenson, Camper, Norse Project, Oliver Spence, Underground, Lou Dalton, Weekday, Alled-Martinez, Mateo Velasquez, Anciela, Georgia Kemball, Lanvin, Sweet Lime Juice, A-Cold-Wall, Calvin Klein, MM6 Maison Margiela, and Cortili.

Photographer STEPHIE RONGET DEVRED – @stephierongetdevred

Stylist LETIZIA MARIA ALLODI – @letiziaallodi

Makeup Artist YOI WAN KONG – @yoiwan

Hair Stylist MARTA MARTINEAU – @marta.martineau

Set Designer KIARA GOURLAY – @ki.ki.da

Casting Director LUCIA MITERLI – @miterlilucia

Models OLLIE DIXON at Anti Agency HARRY WESTCOTT at Select Model Management

Metal Work GRIBAUDI PLYTAS

Darkroom MODERNE LAB

Photographer Assistant MARIO BERTIERI

