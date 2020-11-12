Pharrell Williams is the Cover Star of Allure Magazine December 2020 Issue

Pharrell Williams stars in the cover story of Allure Magazine‘s December 2020 / January 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Ben Hassett. In charge of styling was Cactus, with set design from Sasha Wyroba, and production by Select Services. Beauty is work of hair stylist Johnny Castellanos, and makeup artist Bo.

I will say that no matter the scenario, when it comes to music for me, there’s always a trigger. It’s just a word in the conversation or a notion, or seeing a situation, or watching a movie. It all depends. And once you find that trigger, it becomes a rabbit hole and then you just kind of go down that. The rest of it is figuring out what the groove is going to be. – Pharrell

Photography © Ben Hassett for Allure Magazine, for more visit allure.com