LOOKBOOK: MONCLER GRENOBLE Fall Winter 2020 Collection

MONCLER GRENOBLE presented the Fall Winter 2020 menswear collection that highlights protection and style. Designer Sandro Mandrino explores design and functionality with modern twist, creating joyful collection that offers colorful overalls, duvets, bombers, anoraks, trench coats and jumpers. The collection was made for professional skiers but also for those who just enjoy mountain hikes.

“Moncler Grenoble, established in 2010 and driven by a desire to create pinnacle pieces for performance and style on the mountains, introduces its most complete range to date for the 2020 winter season. Evolving at a downhill pace, the Moncler Grenoble Collection has expanded beyond generations to announce it most comprehensive offering yet, along with the extrovert fashion of Moncler Genius, it launches its very first Moncler Grenoble Enfant range for tomorrow’s mountain heroes.” – from Moncler

