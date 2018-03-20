MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ryan Keating by Mark Binks
Top model Ryan Keating at Want Management stars in Dylan from the Snack Bar story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Mark Binks. Grooming is work of beauty artist Brittany Sinclair at P1M.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Steph Major at Judy Inc, who for the session selected pieces from Acne, Comme des Garcon, Wil Studios, Converse, Hendrixroe, Andrew Coimbra, Marni, Patrik Ervell, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Our Legacy, and Joao Paulo Guedes. Discover more of the story below:
blazer and pants: Hendrixroe
sweater: Andrew Coimbra
shirt: Wil Studios
t shirt: Marni
jacket: Andrew Coimbra
plaid shirt: Hendrixroe
shirt: Vintage bowling
shorts: Wil Studios
blazer: Acne
t shirt: Vintage
shirt: Patrik Ervell
t shirt: 3.1 Phillip Lim
jeans: Vintage
shorts: Wil Studios
shirt and pants: Hendrixroe
sweater: Our Legacy
tie: Vintage
sweater: Comme des Garçon
jacket: Andrew Coimbra
shorts: Joao Paulo Guedes
pants: Joao Paulo Guedes
t shirt: Andrew Coimbra
blazer: Acne
t shirt: Vintage
shirt: Patrik Ervell
t shirt: 3.1 Phillip Lim
sweater: Comme des Garçon
suit: Acne
shirt: Comme des Garçon
shirt: Wil Studios
shoes: Converse
Model: Ryan Keating at Want Management
Groomer: Brittany Sinclair at P1M
Stylist: Steph Major at Judy Inc
Photograoher: Mark Binks – www.markbinks.com
