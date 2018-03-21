Bright Blue Eyes: Top Model Ton Heukels Poses for Onin Lorente

Top model Ton Heukels takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes Thailand‘s latest edition captured by fashion photographer Onin Lorente. In charge of styling was Patrick Lief at Kult Artist, who for the session selected looks from top brands such as Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Givenchy, Dior Homme, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Bally, Acne Studio, and Vivienne Westwood.

Hair and grooming is work of beauty artist Christel Man at Angelique Hoorn. Discover more of the cover story below:





For more of Onin’s work visit oninlorente.com