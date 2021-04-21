MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Steffen Poss by Luis Emil Dietrich

The handsome Steffen Poss at Aquamarine Model Management stars in Structural story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Luis Emil Dietrich. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Helene Funke.

For the session Steffen is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Alexander McQueen, Alyx Studios, Birkenstock, Closed, CP Company, Drykorn, Prada, Stone Island, and Zara.

Photographer, Stylist: Luis Emil Dietrich – @emildietrich

Hair, Makeup Artist: Helene Funke – @helenefunke

Model: Steffen Poss at Aquamarine Model Management

Location & Studio: Bielefeld – Germany