MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Steffen Poss by Luis Emil Dietrich

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Steffen Poss lensed by Luis Emil Dietrich

Steffen Poss
knit CLOSED

The handsome Steffen Poss at Aquamarine Model Management stars in Structural story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Luis Emil Dietrich. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Helene Funke.

For the session Steffen is wearing selected pieces from Acne Studios, Alexander McQueen, Alyx Studios, Birkenstock, Closed, CP Company, Drykorn, Prada, Stone Island, and Zara.

Steffen Poss
Total Look STONE ISLAND
Steffen Poss
jacket CP COMPANY
Steffen Poss
chain ALYX STUDIOS
Steffen Poss
sunglasses PRADA
tshirt ACNE STUDIOS
jacket ZARA
Steffen Poss
Total Look STONE ISLAND
Luis Emil Dietrich
jacket CP COMPANY
trousers CLOSED
sandals BIRKENSTOCK
Luis Emil Dietrich
suit DRYKORN
chain ALYX STUDIOS
shoes ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Luis Emil Dietrich
sunglasses PRADA
tshirt ACNE STUDIOS
jacket ZARA
trousers CLOSED
Luis Emil Dietrich
jacket CP COMPANY
trousers CLOSED
sandals BIRKENSTOCK
Luis Emil Dietrich
Total Look STONE ISLAND
Luis Emil Dietrich
suit DRYKORN
chain ALYX STUDIOS

Photographer, Stylist: Luis Emil Dietrich – @emildietrich
Hair, Makeup Artist: Helene Funke – @helenefunke
Model: Steffen Poss at Aquamarine Model Management
Location & Studio: Bielefeld – Germany

