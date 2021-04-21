Movement & Functionality: KENZO Sport Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Designer Felipe Oliveira Baptista presented KENZO Sport Spring Summer 2021 Collection, that mixes technical materials with vibrant colors and bold graphics, and focuses on movement and functionality. Fashion photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch captured the video and advertising campaign. Styling is work of Pascal Humbert & François Joos, with casting and movement direction from I Could Never Be A Dancer.

“Functional, high-tech materials and vibrant colors dominate, while sophisticated silhouettes allow for fluid movement. A distinct, but airy design. Parkas, windbreakers, T-shirts, leggings, bucket hats… KENZO Sport men and women evolve with freedom. A limited-edition blanket-cape, designed in collaboration with VOITED, is introduced in three different colors. The neo-sporty silhouettes are combined with the KENZO logo, graphically reworked into a monogram, a new K flag, and the KENZO Sport signature ‘X’” – from KENZO