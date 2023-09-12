MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Sunlight by Jeanne D’Art

Fashion photographer Jeanne D’Art captured our latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Sunlight starring the handsome Sergi Shan represented by Elite Model Management. In charge of styling and creative production was V Olya, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Kristina. Styling assistance by Aroa Lopez Demarchi, art assistance by Denisse.

For the session, up and comer Sergi Shan is wearing selected pieces from Dsquared2, American Vintage, Antonio Marcial, MM6 Maison Margiela, Haikure, Martine Rose, Víctor Von Schwarz, Enaut, A.P.C, Tod’s, Leda And The Swan, The Artelier, Kenzo, Sheriff&Cherry, Etro, and Lemacher.

Photographer Jeanne D’Art – @jeannedart_ph

Creative Producer, Stylist V Olya – @olyavoleva

Beauty Artist Kristina – @punchy_rush

Fashion Film Iryna Ivanova – @ivanova_iryna_

Model Sergi Shan at Elite Model Management – @sergi.shan, – @elite_barcelona

Stylist Assistant Aroa Lopez Demarchi – @aroa.lode

Art Assistant Denisse – @denisseramons

Studio Photo Space – @photospacejd