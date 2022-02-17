in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, NEXT Models

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Trevor Brabant by Sasha Olsen

Discover our latest exclusive story starring Trevor Brabant lensed by Sasha Olsen

Trevor Brabant
Jacket: Zara
Trousers: Mango
T-shirt: Kenzo

The handsome Trevor Brabant at Next Management poses for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Sasha Olsen. In charge of styling was Downtown Darling.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Trevor is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Mango, Kenzo, Fang, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Levis, and COS. Special thanks to Alex Jackson.

Trevor Brabant
Top: Fang @fang.nyc
Trousers: H&M
Trevor Brabant
Top: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levis
Trevor Brabant
Top: Fang
Trevor Brabant
Top: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levis
Sasha Olsen
Top: Fang
Sasha Olsen
Jeans: Levis
Sasha Olsen
Top: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levis
Shoes: COS
Sasha Olsen
Top: Fang @fang.nyc
Trousers: H&M
Sasha Olsen
Top: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levis
Shoes: COS

Sasha Olsen

Sasha Olsen
Top: Urban Outfitters
Jeans: Levis
Shoes: COS
Sasha Olsen
Top: Fang @fang.nyc
Trousers: H&M

Photographer: Sasha Olsen – @sashaxolsen
Styling: Downtown Darling
Model: Trevor Brabant at Next Management – @nextmodels, @trevorbrabant
Special thanks to Alex Jackson – @alexjdiary
Location: New York City, USA

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Men’s Footwear Buying Guide