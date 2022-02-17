MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Trevor Brabant by Sasha Olsen

The handsome Trevor Brabant at Next Management poses for the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Sasha Olsen. In charge of styling was Downtown Darling.

For the story Trevor is wearing selected pieces from Zara, Mango, Kenzo, Fang, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Levis, and COS. Special thanks to Alex Jackson.

Photographer: Sasha Olsen – @sashaxolsen

Styling: Downtown Darling

Model: Trevor Brabant at Next Management – @nextmodels, @trevorbrabant

Special thanks to Alex Jackson – @alexjdiary

Location: New York City, USA