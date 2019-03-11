Benno Bulang, Eliseu Zimmer & Kalib Besher Pose for WSJ. Magazine

Pin 1 Shares

Fashion photographer Thomas Lohr captured 2 New Takes on Classic Men’s Suiting story featuring Benno Bulang at Tomorrow Is Another Day, Eliseu Zimmer at IMG Models, and Kalib Besher at Next Models for WSJ. Magazine‘s March 2019 Men’s Style edition. Beauty is work of hair stylist Benjamin Muller, and makeup artist Akiko Owada.

In charge of styling was Tom Van Dorpe, who for the session selected pieces from brands such as Celine by Hedi Slimane, Balenciaga, Ralph Lauren Collection, Burberry, Dior Men, Alexander McQueen, Calvin Klein 205W39NYC, and Giorgio Armani among other.

Photography by Alexander Rotondo for WSJ. Magazine – www.wsj.com