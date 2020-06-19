MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yuki by Alejandro Salinas

The handsome Yuki at Wanted-Bang Management stars in Nightcall story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alejandro Salinas. Grooming is work of beauty artist Izmael Grajales.
For the session stylist Diego Ibañez selected pieces from Balanka, Ricardo Barajas, EGR, RCANO, Calvin Klein, Brizegno, DUKC, Amiri, Vans, Raul Briceño, Jesus Parra, Paul Smith, Rag & Bone, and José Luis Monterrosa. Photo assistance by Rafael Salas.
Shirt: EGR
Blazer and trousers: RCANO
Parka: Calvin Klein
Trousers: Brizegno
Blazert: DUKC
Trousers: RCANO
Belt: Amiri
Shoes: Vans
Jumper: EGR
Shirt: RCANO
Shoes: Vans
Blazer: Raul Briceño
Pants: Jesus Parra
Boots: Paul Smith
Suit: Jesus Parra
Sweatshirt: Vans
Shirt: Ricardo Barajas
Belt: RCANO
Pants and shoes: Vans
Shirt: Ricardo Barajas
Bag: Rag & Bone
Pants: Brizegno
Vest and pants: José Luis Monterrosa
Bag and shoes: Vans
Jacket: Balanka
Trousers: Ricardo Barajas
Photographer Alejandro Salinas – www.alejandrosalinasphotography.com
Stylist Diego Ibañez – @diegoibanez2
Groomer Izmael Grajales
Model Yuki at Wanted-Bang Management
Photo Assistant Rafael Salas