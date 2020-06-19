MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yuki by Alejandro Salinas

The handsome Yuki at Wanted-Bang Management stars in Nightcall story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alejandro Salinas. Grooming is work of beauty artist Izmael Grajales.

For the session stylist Diego Ibañez selected pieces from Balanka, Ricardo Barajas, EGR, RCANO, Calvin Klein, Brizegno, DUKC, Amiri, Vans, Raul Briceño, Jesus Parra, Paul Smith, Rag & Bone, and José Luis Monterrosa. Photo assistance by Rafael Salas.





Shirt: EGR

Blazer and trousers: RCANO

Parka: Calvin Klein

Trousers: Brizegno

Blazert: DUKC

Trousers: RCANO

Belt: Amiri

Shoes: Vans

Jumper: EGR

Shirt: RCANO

Shoes: Vans

Blazer: Raul Briceño

Pants: Jesus Parra

Boots: Paul Smith

Suit: Jesus Parra

Sweatshirt: Vans

Shirt: Ricardo Barajas

Belt: RCANO

Pants and shoes: Vans

Shirt: Ricardo Barajas

Bag: Rag & Bone

Pants: Brizegno

Vest and pants: José Luis Monterrosa

Bag and shoes: Vans

Jacket: Balanka

Trousers: Ricardo Barajas

Photographer Alejandro Salinas – www.alejandrosalinasphotography.com

Stylist Diego Ibañez – @diegoibanez2

Groomer Izmael Grajales

Model Yuki at Wanted-Bang Management

Photo Assistant Rafael Salas