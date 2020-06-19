in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Yuki by Alejandro Salinas

Photographer Alejandro Salinas and stylist Diego Ibañez team up for Nightcall story

Yuki
Jacket: Balanka
Trousers: Ricardo Barajas

The handsome Yuki at Wanted-Bang Management stars in Nightcall story exclusively captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alejandro Salinas. Grooming is work of beauty artist Izmael Grajales.

For the session stylist Diego Ibañez selected pieces from Balanka, Ricardo Barajas, EGR, RCANO, Calvin Klein, Brizegno, DUKC, Amiri, Vans, Raul Briceño, Jesus Parra, Paul Smith, Rag & Bone, and José Luis Monterrosa. Photo assistance by Rafael Salas.


Yuki

Shirt: EGR
Blazer and trousers: RCANO

Yuki

Parka: Calvin Klein
Trousers: Brizegno

Yuki

Blazert: DUKC
Trousers: RCANO
Belt: Amiri
Shoes: Vans

Yuki

Jumper: EGR
Shirt: RCANO
Shoes: Vans

Yuki

Blazer: Raul Briceño
Pants: Jesus Parra
Boots: Paul Smith

Yuki

Suit: Jesus Parra
Sweatshirt: Vans

Yuki

Shirt: Ricardo Barajas
Belt: RCANO
Pants and shoes: Vans

Alejandro Salinas

Shirt: Ricardo Barajas
Bag: Rag & Bone
Pants: Brizegno

Alejandro Salinas

Vest and pants: José Luis Monterrosa
Bag and shoes: Vans

Alejandro Salinas

Shirt: EGR
Blazer and trousers: RCANO

Alejandro Salinas

Blazert: DUKC
Trousers: RCANO
Belt: Amiri
Shoes: Vans

Alejandro Salinas

Jacket: Balanka
Trousers: Ricardo Barajas

Alejandro Salinas

Vest and pants: José Luis Monterrosa
Bag and shoes: Vans

Photographer Alejandro Salinas – www.alejandrosalinasphotography.com
Stylist Diego Ibañez – @diegoibanez2
Groomer Izmael Grajales
Model Yuki at Wanted-Bang Management
Photo Assistant Rafael Salas

