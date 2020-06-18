MONCLER Fall Winter 2020 Running The Avenue Collection

Fashion house MONCLER presented Fall Winter 2020 Running The Avenue collection that features high-performance streetwear looks, and blends craft and purpose with style.

“The Aubrac jacket makes a striking centerpiece, crafted in all-over plaid nylon that borrows from American mountain work shirts, and finished with the kind of capacious hood and high-function details that could only be Moncler. The Beaufortain jacket is the perfect piece for exploring every avenue: varsity details and lightest down give it a casual feel but the graphic monochrome and nylon léger fabric make it anything but preppy. Parka shapes are icons for fast city living and the Autaret parka sets the pace with its tonal design featuring a contrast nylon lacqué hood, and generous proportions that give it serious impact.” – from MONCLER

Courtesy of ©MONCLER