Hedi Ben Tekaya Stars in Tiffany & Co. Campaign

Hedi Ben Tekaya, a breakout star in the modeling world, continues to make waves with his latest campaign for Tiffany & Co. Last year, he garnered attention by winning the Readers’ Choice Breakout Star: Men+ Category at the Model of the Year Awards, showcasing his burgeoning talent and potential in the industry. Like many emerging models, Hedi’s career has rapidly gained momentum over the past few seasons, earning him coveted campaigns and editorial features that solidify his position as a rising star in the fashion world.

Following his successful stints with renowned brands such as Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, and Massimo Dutti, Hedi has now become the face of Tiffany & Co.’s new campaign. The campaign focuses on showcasing Tiffany’s Lock collection, which symbolizes love’s enduring protection, drawing inspiration from a padlock brooch designed for a loving couple in 1883.

Additionally, Hedi is featured wearing the Sixteen Stone ring, designed by the legendary Jean Schlumberger in 1959. This ring features 16 brilliant diamonds held together by a cross-stitch pattern inspired by his family’s textile roots.

In the campaign imagery, Hedi radiates sophistication, wearing a simple black shirt with his hair slicked back, perfectly complementing the elegance of Tiffany’s jewelry pieces. His presence adds a modern touch to the timeless beauty Tiffany’s design. As Hedi’s career continues to rise, this collaboration with Tiffany further cements his status as a model to watch in the fashion industry, with his distinctive style leaving a lasting impression.