in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Blu French by Gia Jones

Stylist Rickardo Mattocks-Maxwell and photographer Gia Jones team up for our latest exclusive story

Blu French by Gia Jones

For the latest edition of  MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Gia Jones captures model Blu French from Storm Management. In charge of styling is Rickardo Mattocks-Maxwell, while hair and makeup is done by Alba

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For this session, Blu is wearing selected pieces from Archive Ozwald Boateng, Beyond Retro, Retro Vintage, Reserved, Uniqlo, G.H.Bass, Rokit Vintage, Archive Repetto, Pantherella, Archive Yves Saint Laurent, Archive Dunhill, Archive Gieves & Hawkes, Archive Burberry, and WornWell Vintage. 

Blu French by Gia Jones
Suit ARCHIVE GIEVES & HAWKES, Shirt ARCHIVE BURBERRY, Shoes WORNWELL VINTAGE
Blu French by Gia Jones
Suit ARCHIVE GIEVES & HAWKES, Shirt ARCHIVE BURBERRY, Shoes WORNWELL VINTAGE
Blu French by Gia Jones
Waistcoat VINTAGE, Shirt ARCHIVE OZWALD BOATENG, Trousers, Shoes & Belt BEYOND RETRO, Scarf RETRO VINTAGE, Jewellery VINTAGE
Blu French by Gia Jones
Waistcoat VINTAGE, Shirt ARCHIVE OZWALD BOATENG, Trousers, Shoes & Belt BEYOND RETRO, Scarf RETRO VINTAGE, Jewellery VINTAGE
Waistcoat RETRO VINTAGE, Trousers ARCHIVE YVES SAINT LAURENT, Cumberband ARCHIVE DUNHILL, Bandana VINTAGE, Shoes G.H.Bass
Dress DVF @ RETRO VINTAGE, Socks PANTHERELLA, Shoes ARCHIVE REPETTO
Dress DVF @ RETRO VINTAGE, Socks PANTHERELLA, Shoes ARCHIVE REPETTO
Blouse RESERVED, Trousers UNIQLO, Shoes G.H.BASS
Blouse RESERVED, Trousers UNIQLO, Shoes G.H.BASS

Photography – Gia Jones @giajonesstudio
Model – Blu French at Storm Management @blu.french
Makeup and Hair – Alba @makeupby_alba_
Styling – Rickardo Mattocks-Maxwell @rickardomm

editorialsexclusivesMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Alban Sagiaku