MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Blu French by Gia Jones

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES photographer Gia Jones captures model Blu French from Storm Management. In charge of styling is Rickardo Mattocks-Maxwell, while hair and makeup is done by Alba.

For this session, Blu is wearing selected pieces from Archive Ozwald Boateng, Beyond Retro, Retro Vintage, Reserved, Uniqlo, G.H.Bass, Rokit Vintage, Archive Repetto, Pantherella, Archive Yves Saint Laurent, Archive Dunhill, Archive Gieves & Hawkes, Archive Burberry, and WornWell Vintage.

Photography – Gia Jones @giajonesstudio

Model – Blu French at Storm Management @blu.french

Makeup and Hair – Alba @makeupby_alba_

Styling – Rickardo Mattocks-Maxwell @rickardomm