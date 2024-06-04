MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Blu French by Gia Jones

For the latest edition of
photographer MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Gia Jones captures model Blu French from Storm Management. In charge of styling is Rickardo Mattocks-Maxwell, while hair and makeup is done by Alba.
For this session, Blu is wearing selected pieces from
Archive Ozwald Boateng, Beyond Retro, Retro Vintage, Reserved, Uniqlo, G.H.Bass, Rokit Vintage, Archive Repetto, Pantherella, Archive Yves Saint Laurent, Archive Dunhill, Archive Gieves & Hawkes, Archive Burberry, and WornWell Vintage.
Suit ARCHIVE GIEVES & HAWKES, Shirt ARCHIVE BURBERRY, Shoes WORNWELL VINTAGE
Waistcoat VINTAGE, Shirt ARCHIVE OZWALD BOATENG, Trousers, Shoes & Belt BEYOND RETRO, Scarf RETRO VINTAGE, Jewellery VINTAGE
Waistcoat RETRO VINTAGE, Trousers ARCHIVE YVES SAINT LAURENT, Cumberband ARCHIVE DUNHILL, Bandana VINTAGE, Shoes G.H.Bass
Dress DVF @ RETRO VINTAGE, Socks PANTHERELLA, Shoes ARCHIVE REPETTO
Blouse RESERVED, Trousers UNIQLO, Shoes G.H.BASS
Photography – Gia Jones
@giajonesstudio
Model – Blu French at Storm Management @blu.french
Makeup and Hair – Alba @makeupby_alba_
Styling – Rickardo Mattocks-Maxwell @rickardomm