Adidas “You Got This” Campaign With Football Icons

Football legends Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, and Florian Wirtz are part of an exciting new adidas campaign that celebrates the ability to overcome pressure in sports. This project comes at a critical moment, as the world prepares for big football tournaments including EURO 2024™ and South America’s leading tournament. The ad aims to disarm the negative effects of pressure by highlighting the mental hurdles that athletes confront and offering a positive rallying cry: “You Got This.” Studies have indicated that athletes are more prone to miss penalties when representing their country rather than their clubs, underscoring the particular demands of global competition.

A brand-new film that attempts to encourage the next generation of athletes to accept and overcome pressure serves as the campaign’s focal point. The film is narrated by England superstar David Beckham and features football legends such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giovanni Reyna, Ousmane Dembélé, and Pedri. It has a number of intense sequences set to Queen and David Bowie‘s classic song “Under Pressure.” The movie shows athletes how to turn pressure into a motivating factor that may fuel their enthusiasm and performance on the pitch by showcasing their moments of brilliance and resiliency.

One of the standout elements of the film is the debut of the new adidas F50 football boots, worn by Dembele and Santi Jimenez. These boots will be prominently featured during the UEFA Champions League Final and throughout the summer’s football events. Additionally, the campaign highlights Jude Bellingham’s connection to his roots, showing him playing with local athletes in Birmingham. This scene serves as a reminder to all athletes of their humble beginnings and the dreams that can become reality with perseverance and a positive mindset.

Recent research done in collaboration with neuro11, a preeminent sports neuroscience organisation, lends credence to Adidas’ marketing. These studies demonstrate the substantial effects that pressure can have on athletes, especially when they are participating internationally. While pressure is felt by all, Dr. Niklas Häusler, co-founder of neuro11, points out that effective management strategies can significantly increase performance. Athletes can increase their performance by up to 40% in high-pressure situations by concentrating on their routines and managing pressure well.

Jude Bellingham, an England midfielder, talked about his experiences under pressure to perform well for his country and offered insights into his personal philosophy. He emphasized how crucial it is to keep in mind your passion for the game under duress and use it as inspiration to give your all. His viewpoint is consistent with the campaign’s theme, which shows how great athletes adjust to pressure and flourish by keeping a grounded and optimistic outlook.

Florian Alt, VP of Global Brand Communications at adidas, articulated the broader goals of the campaign. He expressed the desire to support and celebrate players as they inspire the next generation of athletes. By acknowledging that pressure is a common experience at all levels of sport, adidas aims to help both elite and grassroots players reconnect with their passion for the game. The “You Got This” campaign is a testament to adidas’ commitment to empowering athletes to overcome pressure and achieve their fullest potential.