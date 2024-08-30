MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Amechi Madu

In this exclusive interview with MMSCENE Magazine, Amechi Madu shares his experiences, from the nerves of his first photoshoot to the triumph of walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week. He opens up about the rituals and routines that prepare him for the demands of modeling and offers insights into his mental and physical well-being. Amechi also reflects on the importance of authenticity in the industry, drawing inspiration from fellow models like Alton Mason and the new generation of social media-savvy influencers. Amechi was discovered at a sporting event when he was just 17, meeting the fashion industry with both excitement and a dose of reality. Although the agency that first scouted him didn’t sign him, this early setback didn’t deter him. Instead, it fueled his determination to break into modeling, leading him to continue applying to various agencies until he found his place at Emkai. Today, Amechi is living his dream, using his platform to showcase fashion but also to express himself.

For this session, Amechi is captured by photographer Joe Andrews. Styling and creative direction is done by Maisie Edwards, makeup by Cardiff.

How did you get started in modeling, and what inspired you to pursue this career?

I got scouted while working at a sporting event when I was 17, the agency that scouted me then didn’t want to sign me but I took the positives out of the situation and realized they had scouted me for a reason so that gave me the confidence I needed and from then I started applying to different agencies until Emkai signed me and since then it has been a dream come true. I have always been obsessed with making myself a worldwide name that everyone knows and I know that through modeling I can make that reality. The freedom and expression modeling enables is what inspired me to pursue this as a career option.

What was your first modeling job, and how did it feel stepping onto the set for the first time?

My first modeling was for a brand called Piglet in Bed and it was a huge relief as I had waited months for my first booking so it was so much sweeter when it happened. I was nervous but also excited as I had never been on set before and didn’t really know what to expect. However, the team was amazing and I couldn’t be happier with how it went.

How do you prepare yourself before a photoshoot?

I like to make sure my mind and body is right. I’ll make sure to meditate the night before and reflect on everything I have done to get into this position and how grateful and blessed I am. This keeps me grounded and enables me to go on set humble, ready to work and interact with the team. In terms of what I do physically, I will have an ‘everything shower’ which means I’ll do all my hygiene routines and also prepare healthy food to make sure I am fueled and get a good night’s sleep.

Do you have any routines or rituals?

I will always cut my nails the night before a shoot, I’m not sure what it is but it seems to bring me good luck, they could have been cut 3 days prior and I will still do it! I’ll also change my skincare routine so it is focused heavily on hydration so I arrive on set glowing.

What do you think is the most important quality for a model to have in order to succeed in the industry?

I think people skills are severely underrated in modeling, if you’re a model and know how to interact and build relationships with casting directors you already have an advantage over a lot of models. People seem to forget that everyone in the industry are humans, people appreciate when you are your authentic self. No one likes when someone is being fake to them to form a friendship.

Who are your biggest inspirations or role models in the fashion industry?

My biggest inspiration in Modeling is Alton Mason, what he has achieved as a Black Male Model is very inspiring to me and I would one day like to be held in the same regard as him. I also take huge inspirations from the ‘New Age’ of models who document their life on Social media and how they have made a name for themselves outside of modeling which has also made them bigger in modeling is inspiring to me, the two biggest names that I would class as a ‘New Age Model’ are Calum Harper and Kit Price.

What has been the most challenging part of your modeling career so far, and how did you overcome it?

When I did my first season in Milan for fashion week I found it really tough to come to terms with the rejection. At the time I thought it was personal and the world was ending but I took a step back, reflected and thought to myself ‘I am here for a reason, I deserve to be here’. I would continue this positive self-talk to myself and keep reminding myself that it wouldn’t be my last season in Milan and I will come back better than ever. When I have these moments of doubt I always try to understand what the universe is trying to teach me as I strongly believe everything happens for a reason.

Do you have a favorite photoshoot or runway moment that stands out in your career? If so, what made it special?

My career highlight so far would be my Milan Fashion Debut for SagaBoi, it was the last casting I had for that season and getting to do a show in Milan seemed like it would never happen. When I got the call that night to say I had been booked for the show it was such a shock, I thought my season was over and I would have to go back home having done 0 shows. All the hard work I had put in so far had been leading up to that moment and once I got to the venue it felt like my dreams had come true.

How do you maintain your physical and mental well-being with the demands of a modeling career?

I make sure I run around 40-50 km a week, while this is amazing for my physical condition it also works wonders for my mental health, I find it to be a form of meditation as I’m not thinking of anything else other than what I am doing at that current moment. Fitness/ Sports has always been an escape for me and I can do it wherever I am in the world. I also make sure I have a well balanced diet as this makes me feel good and when you feel good, you look good. Being active is super important to me but also making sure I have downtime is super important, there will be days where I will have my favorite snacks and watch movies because this makes me happy in a different way.

What is one piece of advice you would give to someone who is just starting out in modeling?

I would say don’t be afraid. You will face rejection and some people will probably say things to you that may knock your confidence but never let it get to you. However, In any casting, event, fitting, afterparty be yourself and be fearless. We only live once and all it takes to become a big model is for you to make the right impression on the right person.

Looking ahead, where do you see your modeling career going in the next few years?

I would like to be in the Top 10 models in the world and have done shows in Paris and New York. I see myself on billboards around the world and flying to different countries every month for shows and jobs.

Are there any particular brands or designers you dream of working with?

The brands I have said since the day I signed have always been Prada and Louis Vuitton, for me they have been brands I have loved and find cool, so to work with them would be a dream come true.

Agency – Emkai Modeling Agency @emkaimodelagency

Stylist/Creative Director – Maisie Edwards @maisiemedwards

Model – Amechi Madu @amechimadu

Studio – Firebug studios @firebug_studios

MakeUp – Cardiff @blushandbrush___

Photographer – Joe Andrews @joeandrewsz