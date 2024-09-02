in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2024.25 Campaigns

Sunwoo, Ashton Sanders and Seth Lee are Modeling AMIRI FW 24 Campaign

For their FW 24 Campaign, AMIRI brings young talent from the entertainment industries

Courtesy of AMIRI / Photo © Glen Luchford

The AMIRI FW 24 campaign, featuring Ashton Sanders, Seth Lee, and Sunwoo, pays homage to classic Hollywood through the eye of photographer Glen Luchford. Inspired by the rich cinematic heritage of Los Angeles, AMIRI’s Creative Director, Mike Amiri, creates a narrative that captures the essence of Hollywood’s past, present, and future. This campaign showcases a trio of emerging stars: American actors Sanders and Lee, alongside South Korean musician and songwriter Sunwoo, who is also the brand’s ambassador.

Courtesy of AMIRI / Photo © Glen Luchford

Each talent featured in this campaign brings a distinct quality that aligns with AMIRI’s vision. Ashton Sanders, recognized for his roles in critically acclaimed films, Seth Lee which offers a fresh perspective with his unique acting style and Sunwoo, a key member of the popular K-pop group The Boyz. These three, positioned at pivotal points in their careers, bring the youthful dynamism and creative evolution that define AMIRI.

Courtesy of AMIRI / Photo © Glen Luchford

Shot within the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, the campaign’s visuals bring a sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of the ‘90s New Hollywood era. The historic venue adds depth and authenticity to the imagery, creating a backdrop that complements the grandeur of Luchford’s photography. 

Courtesy of AMIRI / Photo © Glen Luchford

The Fall Winter 2024 collection is also a storytelling medium. The garments are thoughtfully crafted to reflect the personalities of Sanders, Lee, and Sunwoo. From elegant, tailored suits inspired by Hollywood’s golden era to modern, avant-garde pieces that challenge traditional norms, the collection connects the past with the present. Through these designs, the featured talents become not just models but the central figures in the campaign narrative.

Courtesy of AMIRI / Photo © Glen Luchford

Mike Amiri’s vision for this campaign celebrates the impact of young creatives on today’s cultural landscape. By spotlighting Sanders, Lee, and Sunwoo, AMIRI emphasizes the influence of a new generation of artists who are influencing entertainment and fashion. Explore the AMIRI FW 24 campaign, starring Ashton Sanders, Seth Lee, and Sunwoo, in the gallery below:

ad campaignsamiriAshton SandersFW24Seth leeSunwoo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Pavle Banovic

MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Amechi Madu
Accessories

Functional and Stylish Accessories Every Man Should Own