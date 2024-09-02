The AMIRI FW 24 campaign, featuring Ashton Sanders, Seth Lee, and Sunwoo, pays homage to classic Hollywood through the eye of photographer Glen Luchford. Inspired by the rich cinematic heritage of Los Angeles, AMIRI’s Creative Director, Mike Amiri, creates a narrative that captures the essence of Hollywood’s past, present, and future. This campaign showcases a trio of emerging stars: American actors Sanders and Lee, alongside South Korean musician and songwriter Sunwoo, who is also the brand’s ambassador.

Each talent featured in this campaign brings a distinct quality that aligns with AMIRI’s vision. Ashton Sanders, recognized for his roles in critically acclaimed films, Seth Lee which offers a fresh perspective with his unique acting style and Sunwoo, a key member of the popular K-pop group The Boyz. These three, positioned at pivotal points in their careers, bring the youthful dynamism and creative evolution that define AMIRI.

Shot within the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, the campaign’s visuals bring a sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of the ‘90s New Hollywood era. The historic venue adds depth and authenticity to the imagery, creating a backdrop that complements the grandeur of Luchford’s photography.

The Fall Winter 2024 collection is also a storytelling medium. The garments are thoughtfully crafted to reflect the personalities of Sanders, Lee, and Sunwoo. From elegant, tailored suits inspired by Hollywood’s golden era to modern, avant-garde pieces that challenge traditional norms, the collection connects the past with the present. Through these designs, the featured talents become not just models but the central figures in the campaign narrative.

Mike Amiri’s vision for this campaign celebrates the impact of young creatives on today’s cultural landscape. By spotlighting Sanders, Lee, and Sunwoo, AMIRI emphasizes the influence of a new generation of artists who are influencing entertainment and fashion. Explore the AMIRI FW 24 campaign, starring Ashton Sanders, Seth Lee, and Sunwoo, in the gallery below: