MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Emanuel and Angelos by Constantinos Terzopoylos

Photographer Constantinos Terzopoylos and models Emanuel Teodosiu and Angelos Tzaferis team up for our latest exclusive story

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Emanuel and Angelos by Constantinos

The handsome Emanuel Teodosiu and Angelos Tzaferis star in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature captured by fashion photographer Constantinos Terzopoylos. 

The Styling is done by Ilias Matsakis, while Sempastian Aktsoglou is in charge of the creative direction. Emanuel and Angelos are represented by Sons And Daughters MGT. 

Photo by Constantinos Terzopoylos for MMSCENE
MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Emanuel and Angelos by Constantinos / Photo by Constantinos Terzopoylos for MMSCENE
Photographer – Constantinos Terzopoylos @c_terzopoylos
Art Direction – Sempastian Aktsoglou @sempast1an 
Styling – Ilias Matsakis @ilias.matsakis
Models – Emanuel Teodosiu @emanuel_teodosiu , Angelos Tzaferis @aggelos_tzaf
Agency – Sons And Daughters MGT @s.a.d.mgt

