Elevating the Avant-Garde: Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Second Drop

Dr. Martens and Rick Owens have unveiled two additional silhouettes in their latest architectural collection, characterized by the introduction of Dr. Martens’ innovative DMXL Sole. This release follows the initial launch last month, elevating the collaboration to new heights with designs that feature even more dramatic elements. The second drop accentuates towering boots and signature pearl lacing, embodying a unique blend of dark, industrial grunge-glamour that has become the hallmark of this partnership. The collaboration’s latest offerings are built upon the new DMXL sole, representing a significant evolution in both brands’ design philosophies.

Highlighted in the Dr. Martens x Rick Owens second drop are two distinct boots that encapsulate the essence of the collaboration. The 1460 Jumbo Lace boot takes the classic 8-eye silhouette to new levels with oversized brushed silver eyelets, a robust outside zip, and extra-thick wraparound pearl laces. Similarly, the 1918 boot makes a bold statement with 18 eyelets and dramatic lacing, complemented by a scripted heel loop signed in black and pearl.

Dr. Martens x Rick Owens 1918 Calf Length DMXL Boot in Black Cow Leather

The 1918 Calf Length DMXL Boot is a masterpiece of design that blends the rugged essence of Dr. Martens with the avant-garde approach of Rick Owens. Crafted from premium black cow leather, this boot features an array of standout details, including exaggerated pearl laces that cascade over palladium-finished hardware. The geometrically extended tongue and the iconic Dr. Martens air-cushioned heel loop, reimagined in black and pearl, add layers of visual complexity and appeal. The boot is grounded by the innovative DMXL sole, a lightweight yet durable platform that underscores the collaboration’s dedication to pushing design boundaries while ensuring comfort and durability.

Dr. Martens x Rick Owens 1460 DMXL Jumbo Lace Boot in Black Cow Leather

The 1460 DMXL Jumbo Lace Boot encapsulates the essence of this collaboration, merging the architectural with the audacious. Oversized pearl laces and exaggerated eyelets command attention, while the palladium finish hardware and extended geometric tongue add a dimension of sophistication. This boot, like its counterpart, is crafted from the finest cow leather and features an interior lining designed for supreme comfort. The robust DMXL sole beneath showcases the fusion of lightness and durability, marked by the iconic Dr. Martens yellow welt stitch, underscoring a commitment to quality that both brands share.

The Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Spring Summer 2024 Second Drop campaign featuring producer, performer, and DJ Sissy Misfit. Sissy was also the star of last month’s first instalment.

The Legacy of Dr. Martens and Rick Owens

Dr. Martens, a brand synonymous with British counterculture since its first pair rolled off the production line on April 1, 1960, has long been a symbol of self-expression and rebellion. The brand’s durable, comfortable, and distinctive boots were initially embraced by workers, but quickly adopted by diverse individuals and subcultures, becoming iconic in the worlds of music, fashion, and beyond. The signature yellow stitching, grooved sole, and heel loop have become emblems of the brand’s commitment to durability and individuality.

Rick Owens, on the other hand, has carved a unique path in fashion with his eponymous line launched in 1994. Known for his avant-garde silhouettes, Owens’ work is a celebration of the unconventional, blending post-apocalyptic glamour with architectural precision. His approach to design is both intellectual and visceral, creating pieces that challenge traditional norms of beauty and form. Owens’ influence extends beyond fashion, with ventures into furniture design and a series of published works that explore his multifaceted creative vision.

This collaboration between Dr. Martens and Rick Owens is a fusion of histories, cultures, and philosophies. Each piece serves as a proof of the brands’ shared values of innovation, craftsmanship, and the spirit of rebellion. The boots challenge the status quo, inviting wearers to express their individuality with every step.

Take a closer look at the 2 new boots in the gallery below: