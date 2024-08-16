MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ode To Joe Lally by Fredo Montes

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Ode To Joe Lally” photographerFredo Montes captures model August Williams from Ryan Colby Management.

For this session, August is wearing selected pieces from Cazal, 99 Wooster, The Leatherman NYC, Ildes, Levi’s, Dsquared2, Bess NYC, Personal Fears, Kangol, American Apparel, Rayban, Vivienne Westwood, and Rufskin.

Photography Fredo Montes @misterfredomontes

Model August Williams from Ryan Colby Management @augustcwilliams