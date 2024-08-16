in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ode To Joe Lally by Fredo Montes

Fredo Montes and August Williams team up for our latest exclusive story

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES titled “Ode To Joe Lally” photographerFredo Montes captures model August Williams from Ryan Colby Management. 

For this session, August is wearing selected pieces from Cazal, 99 Wooster, The Leatherman NYC, Ildes, Levi’s, Dsquared2, Bess NYC, Personal Fears, Kangol, American Apparel, Rayban, Vivienne Westwood, and Rufskin.

tee 99 WOOSTER , chaps THE LEATHERMAN NYC , swimsuit ILDES / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
eyewear CAZAL / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
eyewear CAZAL / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
denim AMERICAN APPAREL , belt DSQUARED2 / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
denim AMERICAN APPAREL , belt DSQUARED2 / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
eyewear RAYBAN , tee VIVIENNE WESTWOOD , swimsuit RUFSKIN, boots THE LEATHERMAN NYC / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
jewelry PERSONAL FEARS, chaps THE LEATHERMAN NYC , swimsuit ILDES / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
denim LEVI’S , belt DSQUARED2 / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
eyewear RAYBAN , tee VIVIENNE WESTWOOD , swimsuit RUFSKIN / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
cap KANGOL , denim AMERICAN APPAREL , belt DSQUARED2 , boots THE LEATHERMAN NYC / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE
denim LEVI’S , belt DSQUARED2 , boots BESS NYC / photography by Fredo Montes for MMSCENE

Photography Fredo Montes @misterfredomontes
Model August Williams from Ryan Colby Management @augustcwilliams

